Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Forest Lawn Mausoleum
David N. Glenn Obituary
David N. Glenn

Burlington - David N. Glenn, 62, died on August 1, 2019 from complications with diabetes at the St. Elizabeth Hospice Center. He is survived by his wife, Mimi Glenn, his brother Mike Glenn, and his step-children Erica Hansford, Lindsey Hedrick, Max Hulett, Brittany Hulett, Scott Hulett and Mark Russell. There will be a memorial service held at The Forest Lawn Mausoleum on August 10, 2019 from 4 pm - 5 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Longneck's in Hebron following the service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019
