David Napier
Burlington - David R. Napier, 68, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of Sand Run Baptist Church. David was a retired stock clerk with the Palm Beach Company and enjoyed farming, auto mechanics and carpentry. He was preceded in death by parents, Rexford and Betty Holt Napier; brothers Dusty Napier, Danny Napier, Donald Napier and Robert Napier. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Deborah Ernst Napier; son, Keith (Angela) Napier of Union; daughters, Catherine (Michael) Burton of Florence, Pamela (Kelly) Hall of Hebron and Belinda (Gary) Fugate of Burlington; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Malvery (Si) Seidl of Tucson, AZ and Patricia Jones of Falmouth; brothers; Ralph (Connie) Napier of Florence, Lenwood (Sarah) Napier of Latonia, Jack Napier of Latonia, Steve (Brenda) Napier of Orlando, FL and Mike (Missy) Napier of Hebron. Visitation, Thursday August 22nd from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON and 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday at Sand Run Baptist Church, Hebron. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment at Sand Run Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to Sand Run Baptist Church, 1327 North Bend Road Hebron, KY 41048. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019