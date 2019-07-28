|
|
David Orrell
Cincinnati - Orrell, David A., devoted husband of Lois Michaelson Orrell, loving father of John Orrell of Hillsboro, OH, Nancy Orrell of Seattle, WA, Mary Orrell of Los Angeles, CA, and the late Bernard Orrell. Brother of Frank Orrell of Petersburg VA, Marian Manning of Huntington, WV, Eileen Westbrook of Richmond, VA. And the late John Orrell of Petersburg VA. Brother in law of Lowell Michaelson. Died July 20, 2019 at the age of 86. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM, August 3, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Donations may be made to s. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019