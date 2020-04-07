|
|
David Padgett
Cincinnati - David Lee Padgett, 71, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at The Denver Hospice in Denver, Colorado. Born to the late Victor Wilson and Mary Margaret (née Bickley) Padgett of Carthage, Ohio and son-in-law to the late John Edward and Cynthia Ruby (née Ellis) Seal of Cleves, Ohio, he was a 1966 graduate of Woodward High School. Dave served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a union member of Asbestos Workers Local 8 (retired 2007), and was President of Fairfield Youth Baseball Association for many years. Dave is survived by his loving children, Barbara Nicole (Amanda Howenstine) Padgett of Columbus, Ohio and Michael David (Kara) Padgett of Denver, Colorado. He was grandfather to Finnegan David and Lila Katherine and uncle to many nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Verna Katherine (née Seal) Padgett; his son, Lance Stephen Seibel-Padgett; and his sibling, Michael D. Padgett. In light of the current times, a service will be held privately by the family at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, Ohio. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Fairfield Youth Baseball Association at FYBA PO Box 205, Fairfield Ohio, 45018. Online condolences can be made at AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020