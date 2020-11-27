1/1
Florence - David James Parnell, 52, of Florence, KY passed away on November 23rd, 2020 at his home. He was the son of James and Ruth (Tackett) Parnell. David owned Oasis Accounting. He was a member of Central Assembly in Vero Beach, FL. He had attended Grace Fellowship as well. He was a patriot member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by his mother; Ruth Parnell and brother; Dustin Parnell and his wife, Jeanette "Jett" Parnell. He is survived by his sons; David and Kevin Parnell. Daughters; Samantha and Ally Parnell. Brother; Daryl (Joni) Parnell. Sister; Deana Parnell. He was Uncle Buck to his nephews that will deeply miss him; Austin Wollen and Riley Parnell. Along with several grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19. Masks are required. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
