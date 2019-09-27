Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Victory Baptist Church
3837 Elsmere Ave
Norwood, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Victory Baptist Church
3837 Elsmere Ave
Norwood, OH
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Moore Cemetery
Fillmore, KY
View Map
David Paul Gilbert Obituary
David Paul Gilbert

Goshen - Devoted husband of the late Agnes (nee Stevens) Gilbert & Jeanette Marcum Gilbert, Beloved father of Timothy Wayne Gilbert & the late Tamatha Michelle & David Paul Gilbert, Jr, Loving step father of Michele (Tim) Keyes, Dear grandpa of Christina and great grandpa of Aeralynn & Wyatt, Cherished brother of Bertha Crawford & the late William Alfred Gilbert, Jr, Adored son of the late William Alfred & Dora (nee Moore) Gilbert and step son of the late Harden Taylor, Also survived by many cousins. Passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Age 71. Visitation will be held at the Victory Baptist Church, 3837 Elsmere Ave.Norwood, Ohio 45212 on Monday, September 30 from 12 noon until 1:30PM, with services to follow. Burial will take place in Moore Cemetery in Fillmore, KY on Tuesday, October 1 at 1PM. Condolences at www.naegelefuneral home.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019
