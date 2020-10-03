David Preston Kelly
Cincinnati - David Preston Kelly, age 74, passed away on October 2, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. David was born in Cincinnati, OH to Lowell and Marie Kelly. He married Susan (nee Haworth) Kelly, and she survives. David is also survived by his children; Stacie (Rusty) Sapper, Jason (Shannon) Kelly, Lianne (Matthew) Schmidt and Caitlin (Joel) Jaimes, grandchildren; Liam, Sean, Carlie, Jacob, Emerson, Callie, Anna, Zipporah, David and Daniel, sister, Lois (John) Cocanougher and many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. David worked at GE as an engineer for over 50 years, retiring multiple times, as he kept going back. He was a member of the Vineyard Community Church and volunteered at the Healing Center and in the Hospitality Ministry making coffee, religiously. He loved classic cars, old coins and knew the name of every tree he saw. He attended the Greenhill's Classic Coin Show every month since he was a child. Family was always at the center of his world. His work ethic and understated humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation for David Kelly will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 10:00 AM until services begin at 11:00 AM, at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 2155 Compton Road, 45231. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to The Vineyard Healing Center https://www.vineyardcincinnati.com/healing-center-give
