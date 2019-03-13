Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Rd.
Milford - beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Herrmann), loving father of Peggy Jo (Mark) Martin, Cheri Robyn (Neal) Lemmerman, devoted grandfather of Abigayle Margaret Martin, Alma Kathleen Martin, Gabrielle Elyse Lemmerman, Anabelle Grace Lemmerman, Grady Pullman Lemmerman and Luke Richard Martin, dear brother of the late Nancy (Steve) Norris and many other loving family members. He passed on March 9, 2019, age 79, formerly of Milford. David was a U.S. Navy & Army Veteran, a graduate of Ohio University in Athens with a Masters in Journalism. He was owner of Dave Pullman & Associates Advertising in Milford. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM, Sat. March. 16, 2019, All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd. 45236, visitation 9:30 until Mass at church. His family requests memorials to JVRS, 8041 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 422, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (Please memo Gradys gang on donation check). www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
