Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
David Motsinger
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 West Fork Rd.
David R. Motsinger


1949 - 2020
David R. Motsinger Obituary
David R. Motsinger

Cincinnati - David R. Motsinger, beloved husband of Maureen Motsinger (née Gatian) of 49 years. Loving father of Jonathan (Kathleen) Motsinger and Matthew (Clair) (Motsinger) Boyle. Cherished grandfather of Elsa, Danielle, Samuel, Michael, and Oscar. Dear brother of Connie (Michael) Crossley. Died Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020. Age 70. Visitation Thursday, March 12th from 6PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Funeral Service Friday, March 13th at 10AM at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd. (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
