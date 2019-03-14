|
|
David R. Pullman
Batavia - Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Herrmann) Pullman, loving father of Peggy Jo (Mark) Martin, Cheri Robyn (Neal) Lemmerman, devoted grandfather of 6. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sat. Mar. 16, 2019, All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati 45236 with visitation at the church from 9:30 until the time of Mass. CORRECTION OF MEMORIAL ADDRESS TO: JDRF, 8050 HOSBROOK RD. SUITE 314 CINCINNATI, OH 45236 (PLEASE MEMO Grady's Gang on check) www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019