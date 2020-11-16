1/1
David R. Smith
{ "" }
David R. Smith

Newport - David R. Smith, 67 of Newport, KY passed away November 15, 2020 at Mt.

Washington Care Center. He is preceded in death by his sister Betsy Rose Smith and brothers Wilbert and Roland Smith. David is survived by his loving children David R. (Samantha) Smith, Jr, Daniel R. (Jamie) Smith and Carolyn R. Hughes, 7 grandchildren, brothers Donald (Roberta), Michael (Cindy) and Gary Smith and many nieces and nephews. David worked for the US Postal service for over 18 years at the Sharonville Bulk Mail Center. Visitation will be held from 3-6pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
