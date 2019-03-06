|
|
David R. Waddell
Fairfield - David R. Waddell age 73 passed away Saturday March 2, 2019. He was born April 25, 1945 in Cincinnati to the late Kernan and Doris (nee Hurst) Waddell. On November 27, 1981 he married Anna Maria Sawyers. David is survived by children Sean (Jennifer) Waddell, Scott Fible, Kelly Fible, Stephanie Lyn Olberding; thirteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren and is also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by brother William Waddell. Visitation at Fairfield Church of Christ 745 Symmes Rd Fairfield Friday March 8, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor Dave Hargrave officiating. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cincinnati Police Museum GCPHS Memorial Fund 308 Reading Road Cincinnati, OH 45202. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019