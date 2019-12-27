|
|
David Roland
Independence - 61 of Independence, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. After 31 years of service he retired from GE and was also the owner of Independence Skateway. He was a parishioner of St. Matthews Catholic Church. David loved his family, his farm and his donkeys. He is survived by his wife of 41 years and best friend since childhood, Victoria Roland. David is also survived by his children Debbie (Clinton) Glass and David J. (Jennifer) Roland; grandchildren Avery, Andrew, Ryder and Aiden; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6pm until time of Funeral Service at 8pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020