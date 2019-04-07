Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
7190 Euclid Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
David S. West

Madeira - Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Rosenberger) loving mother of Susan West, Mary (Jim) Hyer, loving grandfather of Sam (Lindsay) Hyer & Drew Hyer, dear brother of Richard West, and the late Katherine McComb, Elizabeth, John, Oliver and Sam West and many nieces and nephews. Passed April 4, 2019, age 96, resident of Madeira, lifelong Rotary member. Memorial Service 10:30AM Mon. Apr. 15, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 7190 Euclid Ave, Cincinnati 45243. Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or The Air Force Museum Foundation,1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB OH 45433 www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
