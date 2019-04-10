|
David S. West
Madeira - Madeira - Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Rosenberger) loving father of Susan West, Mary (Jim) Hyer, loving grandfather of Sam (Lindsay) Hyer & Drew Hyer, dear brother of Richard West, and the late Katherine McComb, Elizabeth, John, Oliver and Sam West and many nieces and nephews. Born June 4, 1922 to the late Samuel and Alice (nee McAuley) West, passed April 4, 2019, age 96, resident of Madeira, lifelong Rotary member, WWII bomber pilot, retired Vice President of sales at Bode-Finn Co. Memorial Service 10:30AM, Mon. Apr. 15, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 7190 Euclid Ave, Cincinnati 45243. Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or The Air Force Museum Foundation, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433 www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019