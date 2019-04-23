Services
Cincinnati - Loving father of Kevin and Matthew Schlotman, grandfather of Annabelle Schlotman, brother of Carl Jr. (Sally) Schlotman, Judy Coon, Jim (Chris) Schlotman and son of the late Carl Sr. and Rosemary Schlotman. Dave was an Evan's Scholar, avid golfer and Insurance Agency Partner. Dave passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 74. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Friday, April 26 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 4850 Smith Rd., Suite 100, 45212 or Evan's Scholars, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
