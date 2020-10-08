1/1
David Schmit
1947 - 2020
David Schmit

Union Township - David E. Schmit, husband of Christine (Celek) Schmit, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born February 18, 1947 in Charleston, W. Va., he was the son of the late Virgil and Betty (Billings) Schmit. David graduated from Sycamore High School, the University of Cincinnati with both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and the Salmon P. Chase College of Law with a Juris Doctor. He worked most recently at Trew, LLC as Chief Legal Officer. Prior work included: independent Intellectual Property Consultant; Senior VP Corporate Intellectual Property at Intelligrated; and Partner, Intellectual Property Attorney at Frost Brown Todd for 39 years. David was a loving and devoted husband. He was a valued leader in his organizations and a mentor to many who benefited from his keen intellect, humor, thoughtfulness, and supportive attitude. He was a member of Mensa, an accomplished pianist, and loved to travel internationally. David left this world a better place. Our gentle giant will be remembered for his kindness and his strength. He is survived by his wife Christine (Celek) Schmit; sister Sally Schmit (Warren) Hall; son Casey (Reese Gibbons) Schmit of Austin Texas; son Christian Schmit; daughters Megan (Schmit) Blazek and Sarah (Schmit) Sally; step son Michael Celek; step daughter Jenna Celek; six grandchildren: KJ Sally and Jada Sally of Cincinnati, Lou Schmit of Cincinnati, Isabella Grace Blazek and Luke Isaiah Blazek of Cincinnati, and Juniper Phoenix Schmit of Austin Texas. Memorial service to be determined at a future date. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
