Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott Hobbs

Obituary Condolences

David Scott Hobbs Obituary
David Scott Hobbs

Hamilton, OH - David Scott Hobbs loving son of Bonnie R. Hobbs (nee Venerable) and the late Lewis Hobbs. Dear brother of Cathy (Tom) Hoelle and Frank (Rhonda) Hobbs. Uncle of Scott (Beth) Hoelle, Stacy (Josh) Malarski and Josh (Ashley) Hobbs. Great Uncle of Seth, Olivia, Emma and Paisley. Nephew of Wilma Moore. Cousin of Randy (Phyllis) York, Beth McIntire and the late Jeff York. David is preceded in death by his grandparents Frank (Ethel) Hobbs, William Venerable and Catherine (Arla) Venerable-Angel. Also survived by cousin-in-law Andrea Coad-York and numerous great nephews. David attended Fair Acres and Lakota High School. Passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 55. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.