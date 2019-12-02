|
|
David Scott Smith
Bellevue - David Scott Smith, 45 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on November 30, 2019 in Alexandria, Kentucky. David was born in Covington, KY to Tip and Patsy Smith on March 8th, 1974. He was a proud graduate of Bellevue High School. David had a true passion for the outdoors. He was most at home in the woods hunting down a big buck or on a lake bass fishing. David was a kind person and had a tremendous heart. David was truly devoted to his family. He was the best uncle, brother and son that anyone could ask for. His absence will leave a hole in our hearts that can only be filled by the many happy memories David has left us with. David is preceded in death by his Mother (Patsy Smith), Maternal Grandparents (John and Oma Ball), and Paternal Grandparents (Tip and Allie Smith). David is survived by his sisters Kelly Eifert and Shannon Herald (Tony Herald), step brother Eric Croley Smith, step sister Hope Croley Branson (Charles Branson), father (Tip Smith Jr.), step mother (Penny Smith), nephews (Jacob Eifert, Johnny Eifert, Matthew Herald ), nieces (Melissa Brownell, Katie Smith) and great niece (Bailee Strasinger), as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be at 11am - 1:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Special condolences and memories may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019