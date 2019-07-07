|
David St. George Mahaney
Ft. Thomas - David St. George Mahaney, 80, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. David was a Director of Computer Services/ Tax Assessor with City of Ft. Thomas. He was an avid reds fan who enjoyed his sweets especially cookies and candy. David also loved playing sudoku and crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo St. George and Alberta (nee Losey) Mahaney. David is survived by his beloved wife, Connie (nee Lusby) Mahaney, his devoted children, David (Christine) Mahaney, Kimberly (James) McGoldrick and Carmen (Todd) Buck, his loving 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and his sister, Leone Howard. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Thursday (July 11) from 9:00 a.m. until time of service with Rev. Keith Haithcock officiating. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019