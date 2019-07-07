Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mahaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David St. George Mahaney

Add a Memory
David St. George Mahaney Obituary
David St. George Mahaney

Ft. Thomas - David St. George Mahaney, 80, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. David was a Director of Computer Services/ Tax Assessor with City of Ft. Thomas. He was an avid reds fan who enjoyed his sweets especially cookies and candy. David also loved playing sudoku and crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo St. George and Alberta (nee Losey) Mahaney. David is survived by his beloved wife, Connie (nee Lusby) Mahaney, his devoted children, David (Christine) Mahaney, Kimberly (James) McGoldrick and Carmen (Todd) Buck, his loving 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and his sister, Leone Howard. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Thursday (July 11) from 9:00 a.m. until time of service with Rev. Keith Haithcock officiating. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now