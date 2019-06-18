|
David Sylvester Payne
Southgate - David Sylvester Payne, 78, died June 16, 2019 after a short illness. Dear companion and husband of Betty Jo (nee Feldpausch) Payne for 56 years, devoted and dedicated father of Conrad Rowland Payne (Jerri nee Smith) Payne and Rachel Lea Payne, adored and admired grandfather of Maxwell Payne (Dave Lingerfelt), Mitchell Payne, Brenna Payne, Ava Vardiman, and Edwin Vardiman, III. David is also survived by devoted sisters: Bettie (Payne) Lanham, Ann (Payne) Keller, Gennierose (Payne) Schneiderhahn, and Mary Helen (Payne) Stinnett, all of St. Louis, and by many loving nieces and nephews, cherished friends, neighbors, and grateful students. Born in Owensboro KY, in 1941, David made his home in Southgate, KY for 46 years. He was a professor of History at Northern Kentucky University for 33 years. Previously, David taught at Murray State University. Dr. Payne was a Fulbright Scholar at Duke University and earned his PhD there in 1969. An avid athlete, "Doc" played, coached, and taught tennis and played other racquet sports for much of his life. He also enjoyed bird hunting, biking, hiking, golf, long walks with his noble dog, Lobo, part-singing, travels with Betty and family, and was an impassioned reader all of his life. A scholar, an athlete and a gentle man, David was a man for all seasons. A gathering for remembrance will be held at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington KY's Devou Park on Sunday, June 23rd, from 2 - 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington KY 41011, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Florence KY 41042, or to the public libraries of Campbell County KY or Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati OH. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes of No. KY is in charge of arrangements. Online memorials: dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019