Dr. David T. KramerVilla Hills - Dr. David Kramer, of Villa Hills, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec.30, 1934, to Henry and Helen Kramer of South Newport, KY. Beloved husband of the late Lynne (Sidell) Kramer for 58 years. Devoted father of Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Todd) Blincoe, Tim Kramer, and Robert (Kristin) Kramer. Proud grandfather to Dr. Tyler (Alli), David, and Madelaine Blincoe and Aiden Kramer. Proud great-grandfather to Louie Blincoe. He is survived by two sisters, Joan Rieder and Betty Brewer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, David is preceded in death by his brothers Carl and Allen Kramer, and his sister Frieda Stein. David graduated from Covington Latin High School, Xavier University, and Loyola School of Dentistry in Chicago. He opened a dental practice in Ft.Mitchell in 1963 until his retirement in 2000. After his retirement, his time was spent doing whatever activity his grandkids were currently involved in. They were the light of his life and he never missed a play, concert, meet, match, or game. David led a life of service, volunteering with many organizations including teaching English to Vietnamese immigrants in the 70's, volunteering twice weekly at the Covington Parish Kitchen for over 10 years, and serving meals at the Cincinnati Drop Inn Shelter House every Thursday. All who knew David described him as kind, generous, and humble. David was active in the Cursillo Movement for many years with his wife Lynne, where they made lifelong friends including Len and Carol Quinn. Visitation and Mass are open to the public with social distancing and masks required. The visitation will be held Sat. Nov.28 from 9:30-11 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am at St. Agnes Church, Fort Wright, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St.Elizabeth Hospice.