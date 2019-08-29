|
|
David T. Wert
Mt. Washington - David T. Wert passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 74 years, husband of the late Harriet I. Wert (nee Bruffey) beloved father of Kevin (Ashlee) Wert and Kristen (John) Burkart, devoted step-father of Jay M., Nick A. (Amy), Tonya M. Zavisin, brother of the late Richard (Mary Ann) Wert, dear grandfather of Corinne, Emma, Taylor, Avery, Nicholas, and Jack. Residence Mt. Washington. Memorial Service at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd., Anderson Twp. on Sat. Aug. 31, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to the Vision of Children or National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019