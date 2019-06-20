|
David Van Niman
Ft. Wright - David C. Van Niman. Passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 82 years. David is survived by his wife Elaine Fieger; children, Suzanne Van Niman, Victoria (Andrew) Tanen, Christine Stromatt, Steven (Elizabeth) Van Niman and Christopher (Emily) Van Niman; step-children, Mary Beth (Jim) Woods, Amy (Ronald) Flay, Charles (Linda) Fieger, Michael (Becky) Fieger and Kevin (Angie) Fieger; brother, Kempton (Colette) Van Niman; sister, Cathy (Rick) Herod. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. David was a mechanical engineer at GE and was involved in the Apollo missions. Visitation Friday, June 21st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison PK. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Saturday at St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Interment St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
