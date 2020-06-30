David Vaught



West Chester - Vaught, David F., loving father of David Edward Vaught and the late Holly Elizabeth Vaught, beloved son of Roy C. and Edeena Vaught (nee Foster), caring brother of Edeena Jill (Bill) Dunlap. Uncle of Amanda Christina Dunlap, Rebecca (Jon) Foreman, Brittany (Ryan) Janson, and Chelsea (Branden) Hawkins. Also survived by two great nephews. David owned and operated Midwest Crankshaft Company where he proudly built racing engines for many years. He passed away June 24, 2020, at the age of 64. Funeral service and visitation will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery on Friday, July 3, 2020. The family would like to invite people to join in a tribute and ask that people meet inside the main gate at 11:45. Streaming will be available for those attending who wish to remain outside. Everyone is invited to bring a small snapshot reflective of their time with David. Please identify the parties, location and date on the back of the photo. Flowers should be delivered to Spring Grove Norman Chapel 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232









