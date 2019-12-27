|
|
David W. Black
Florence - David W. Black, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. David was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to his late parents, William and Marguerite Black. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, William and Richard Black. David will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 57 years Jarlath Milam Black; his children, Joseph Black (Lisa Phillips), Paul Black (Erin), and Celene Black; his grandchildren: Max, Josh, Melissa, and Randall Black and Caia Cross; 4 great-grandchildren; He was a beloved brother-in-law to Bruce Milam (Connie), Brenda Heing (Tom), John Milam, Mary Gayle Albek, Julie Ross (Brian), and Jane Altimier (Jeff). David is also survived by many nieces and nephews. David served in the United States Army, the 101st Airborne Division. He was a former member of the Asbestos Workers Union Local 8. David will be remembered for his passion of cooking and for the way he loved his family, particularly his wife and grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 10272 US Highway 42, Union, Kentucky 41091, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: Caracole, Inc., 4138 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45223. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019