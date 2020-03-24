Resources
Maineville - David Mummey, Maineville, age 62, passed away Friday March 20, 2020. Loving husband of Mary (Reynolds) Mummey and survived by brothers, Phil, Don and Walter Mummey and sister, Mary (Mike) Seago. Preceded in death by parents, Billee and Kathryn, brother Steve Mummey, sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Dineen) Mummey and Kathleen (Glennie) Mummey. Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration Of Life deferred until August 2020. Donations to local food banks, homeless shelters, ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center. No flowers please. Online condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -