David W. Temke
Cincinnati - David W. Temke, 60, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in his home.
He was a graduate of Western Hills High School and enjoyed driving limousines for years.
David was preceeded in death by his loving parents Orville & Kathleen (Ellman) Temke.
He is survived by his sister Terri (Larry) Hair; brothers Tom Temke, Orville "Butch" (Debbie) Temke and Mark Temke; nieces Beth, Heather & Dominique and nephews Derec and Jeff, as well as great nieces & nephews.
No memorial service at this time. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Temke family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019