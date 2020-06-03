David Weitzel
Union - David B. Weitzel, Jr., 80, of Union, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence. He was a member of Community of Faith Church in Ft. Wright. Survivors include his close friend, Jo Shade and many other friends. Graveside service is private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community of Faith Church, 1400 Highland Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
