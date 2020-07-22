1/1
David William Nantz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David William Nantz

Dry Ridge - David William Nantz, 40, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence in Dry Ridge KY. David worked as a supervisor with Celanese Corporation in Florence KY for 7 years. He was somewhat of a "gearhead" who loved motorcycles, cars, music, and especially his family and close friends. Survivors include his wife Tiffany Nantz, children Dylan Moore, David Nantz, Wyatt Nantz, Chase Nantz, parents Mel and Rose Nantz, brother Daniel Nantz and many close family and friends. A memorial visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse P.O. Box 1241 Florence KY, 41022. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved