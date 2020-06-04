David William Pence
Newport - David William Pence, 80, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He retired as a Machinist with Nutone. David loved decorating his house and having cookouts for every holiday with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Adolf and Elva M. (nee Marksberry) Pence. David is survived by his daughters, Brenda, Linda, Teia and Michelle, his siblings, Betty Turner, Stella Kapper, Alice Cook, Mary Ballard, Allen Pence and Thomas Pence, Sr. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday (June 8) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., (Newport), from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Per the family, guests will be required to wear masks and are expected to abide by social distancing standards. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
