Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Jones


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dawn Jones Obituary
Dawn Jones

Grants Lick - Dawn Jones, 59 ,of Grants Lick, KY peacefully passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 24, 1960 to her parents Douglas E. (MaryAn) Brock and Donna Sue Painter who has preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband Harold M. (Mark) Jones, children; Ryan (Samantha) Jones, Jacob (Christina) Jones and Raif Jones. Siblings; Brenda (Jeff) Steelman, Scott Brock, Eric (Pamela) Brock, Heather Danford,Mark (Ann) Agee, Diana (Bob) Grosvenor, Jennifer (Don) Maslyn. Grandchildren; Paisley, Marcus, Amelia and Kaitlyn, along with a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Stephen Brock, Alicia Joye Painter Smith and Michael Agee.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Friday February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 10am on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The , , 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -