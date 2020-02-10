|
Dawn Jones
Grants Lick - Dawn Jones, 59 ,of Grants Lick, KY peacefully passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 24, 1960 to her parents Douglas E. (MaryAn) Brock and Donna Sue Painter who has preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Harold M. (Mark) Jones, children; Ryan (Samantha) Jones, Jacob (Christina) Jones and Raif Jones. Siblings; Brenda (Jeff) Steelman, Scott Brock, Eric (Pamela) Brock, Heather Danford,Mark (Ann) Agee, Diana (Bob) Grosvenor, Jennifer (Don) Maslyn. Grandchildren; Paisley, Marcus, Amelia and Kaitlyn, along with a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Stephen Brock, Alicia Joye Painter Smith and Michael Agee.
A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Friday February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 10am on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The , , 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020