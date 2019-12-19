Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Resources
More Obituaries for Deane Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deane Godfrey

Add a Memory
Deane Godfrey Obituary
Deane Godfrey

Hillsboro - Deane B. Godfrey, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 17, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dwaine A. Godfrey, Sr., devoted mother of Dwaine A. "Chuck" (Sara) Godfrey, Jr. of Hillsboro, OH and Tiffany G. (Charles) Logan of Waynesville, NC, loving grandmother of Sarah Anne (Michael) Campbell of Cincinnati, OH, Charles Skinner and Aubrey Ann Godfrey both of Hillsboro, OH, dear sister of Sue B. (Robert) Kovec of Bellingham, WA, she also leaves two loyal furry companions Petey and Gabby. Preceded in death by her parents Jesse Woodrow and Delane Lucille Benton (nee Helms). Born in Charlotte, NC in 1941, graduated Harding High School, previously resided in Wilmington and Waxhaw, NC prior to moving to Atlanta, GA, and then to Cincinnati in 1984 where she supported her entrepreneurial husband. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining and designing several of her houses. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family and friends. Deane was a devoted wife, loving mother and mentor, she was a true southern lady that will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1- 2 PM with funeral service following at 2PM at the Spring Grove Cemetery Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cin. OH 45232. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow service from 5-8PM at The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills. Memorials may be directed to a . Online condolences can be made at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -