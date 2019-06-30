|
|
DeAnn Dougherty Gorham
Cincinnati - DeAnn Dougherty Gorham, Age 77, died peacefully at Hospice of Cincinnati on Monday, June 24th. Loving mother of Mark M. Harris, Arvada, Colorado and Kenneth R. Harris (deceased). Loving Grandmother to Maile Harris and Vanson Harris, both of Denver, Colorado. Beloved sister of Paul E. Dougherty and David F. Dougherty, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, and beloved sister-in-law of Kimberly S. Dougherty, also of Cincinnati, Ohio. DeAnn was born March 12th, 1942, in Syracuse, New York. She had a long career working in the Trust Departments of Marine Midland, HSBC and PNC banks. DeAnn treated her Trust customers like family, resulting in many life-long cherished friendships. She loved to read and drive fast, while still using a stick shift at age 77. DeAnn dedicated herself to serving others and making their lives better. Whether it was a fellow parishioner at St. Francis Seraph Church or someone she was serving at the St. Francis Seraph Ministries Dining Club, she was always there with words of encouragement and an offer to help. As the Lord said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant. A funeral service and mass will be held at 2pm July 2nd at St. Francis Seraph Catholic Church, 1615 Vine Street. Burial will be at a later date in Syracuse, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. Francis Seraph Church or the St. Francis Seraph Ministries in Over-the-Rhine. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 30 to July 1, 2019