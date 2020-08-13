1/1
Debbie Cook
Debbie Cook

Florence - Debbie Cook, 56 of Florence, KY passed away on August 12, 2020. She enjoyed Camping, Motorcycle Riding and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Larry Miracle and Ethel Rice Miracle Davidson; Sister, Sherry Miracle and a Brother, Larry Miracle. Debbie is survived by her Husband of 33 years, William "Butch" Cook and several nieces & nephews. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service 1 pm. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
AUG
19
Service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
