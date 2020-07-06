Debbie Dempsey
Highland Heights - Debbie A. Dempsey (55) of Highland Heights, formerly of Pendleton County passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. Debbie was born in Ft. Thomas on September 30, 1964, daughter of Alta Bonar Marksberry and the late Arthur T. Sampson. Debbie was a member of the Peace Makers Quilt Club and loved sewing and quilting. Along with her mother, survivors include her son Timmy Dempsey and sister Kim Patrick. Visitation will be from 11-1pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. Debbie's final resting place will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com