1/
Debbie Dempsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Dempsey

Highland Heights - Debbie A. Dempsey (55) of Highland Heights, formerly of Pendleton County passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. Debbie was born in Ft. Thomas on September 30, 1964, daughter of Alta Bonar Marksberry and the late Arthur T. Sampson. Debbie was a member of the Peace Makers Quilt Club and loved sewing and quilting. Along with her mother, survivors include her son Timmy Dempsey and sister Kim Patrick. Visitation will be from 11-1pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. Debbie's final resting place will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved