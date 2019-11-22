|
Debbie Kay (Sharp) Shaw
Cincinnati - Debbie Kay (Sharp) Shaw passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Corbin, KY on November 4, 1951 to the late Lansing and Marjorie (Cornelius) Sharp. Her beloved sister, Linda, also preceded her in death. Debbie was a graduate of Finneytown High School and was instrumental in the planning of their class reunions, most recently their 50th. To this day, she has school friends dating back to her Middle School days.Debbie's love for family was her greatest joy in life. Debbie leaves behind her cherished children Evan (Meghan) and Sarah (Connor) along with her former husband, Kent (Jeff), her sisters-in-law, who loved her as a sister: Terry (Broderick), Kathy (Jeff) and Molly (Brian) and her nephew Andrew and niece Katie (Eddie) and great niece Evangeline, along with aunts and many cousins. Along with family, she was committed and dedicated to her many friends who came into her life through her various interests, connections and the Wyoming Community. Debbie worked at the Wyoming City Schools Board Office since 1998, where she created and developed many great friendships along the way. One of her greatest accomplishments came in 2014 when she graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning with a degree in fashion design. She was incredibly inspired by her life long passion for design and very much enjoyed her coed community. Debbie was devoted to and cherished her association with Northminster Presbyterian Church since 1979. Debbie's smile was captivating. Her energy, positivity and youthful spirit touched everyone she met. One friend described seeing her as a paragon of style, grace, forgiveness and courage. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Time to visit with the family will begin at 1:00pm. Donations in Debbie's honor can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church (nothminsterchurch.org) ,Wyoming School Foundation (www.wyomingschoolfoundation.org) or (). Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019