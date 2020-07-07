Debbie L. Duffy
Ross, OH - Age 67 passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. A 2nd grade teacher at Colerain Elementary School for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Mike Duffy; two children, Mandy Duffy (Chris Huff) and Andrew (Allie) Duffy; and other loving relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm until the service at 7:30 pm. Graveside service in Gallipolis, Ohio on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
