Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Henry Church
Erlanger, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Henry Church
Erlanger, KY
Lakeside Park -

Debbie Lee Robke (nee Marshall) departed this life on January 15, 2020. She was fortified by the sacraments. She was taken ill suddenly on Monday January 13, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Louisville College of Business, and Northern Kentucky University Graduate MBA in Finance. She operated her own government bond business before becoming a regional bank president for the then Star Bank. In 1999 she married the love of her life, Ralph C. "Bud" Robke, at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati, and entered the retail automobile business. She served on the Commonwealth of Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission. Upon her husband retiring in 2010, she pursued her next adventure by starting the Scarlett Realty Group, as an agent of Keller Williams Realty Services in Florence. Her beloved daughter Katrina L. Robke Holtmeier (husband David, son Henry Charles, daughter Clara Helene) will now operate that business. She was an active member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Erlanger. Surrounded by her husband, mother Barbara Marshall, and other immediate family, she joined her deceased baby daughter Clara Kate. Debbie did not suffer. Additionally survived by her brothers Matthew and Jeffrey. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00am until 10:30 am at St. Henry Church in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Entombment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorials are to be sent to the with special mention to juvenile diabetes research or cancer research. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
