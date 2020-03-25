|
Debbie Louise Dietz
Debora (Debbie) Louise (Smith) Dietz, beloved wife, mother, sister, sister-in law and aunt, was welcomed into heaven by our Lord on Friday, March 13. Debbie had been receiving home care from hospice and looking out over "her lake," "her mountains" and "her boat."
The date and time for a memorial service to celebrate Debbie's life will be announced when the current public health crisis has passed. In keeping with her and her husband's commitment and dedication to the Tamassee DAR School's mission, they ask gifts in Debbie's memory be made to the school.
Born January 29, 1947, in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Smith and Leonie H. Park (Smith).
Debbie and her husband raised their family in Cincinnati (Mariemont). Later, they lived in Lawrence, Kan., for 10 years before retiring to Keowee Key (Salem, S.C.) in 2007 to their lifelong dream of living in a lake home.
While in high school at Lima Senior High, she and her husband to be began dating and Debbie began working in a local hospital's lab, which led to her graduating from The Ohio State University and receiving her degree in medical technology. She spent her career working as a licensed medical technologist in several hospitals, but her greatest love was her family. That love of family led to her studying genealogy and researching her and her husband's family histories. The results of her findings led her to becoming a member of the Walhalla, S.C., Chapter of the DAR. She was a very active member and really loved being with and helping all the children in the Tamassee DAR School. In addition, Debbie loved gardening, boating, swimming, fishing, quilting, reading and studying the bible. She was an active member of the St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was also a very vocal fan of both The Ohio [O-H-I-O] State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul "Terry" Dietz, whom she married July 3, 1969. She has a son, Erich (Greensboro, N.C.), daughter Heidi (Dietz) Wright and son-in-law Troy Wright (Cincinnati); and sister, Lynne Mindy Smith (Andover, N.Y.)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020