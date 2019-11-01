|
|
Debbra Elizabeth Gates
Cincinnati - Debbra Elizabeth Gates nee Rheude, 63, passed away October 31, 2019. Born October 1, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH, daughter to the late Thomas and Catherine (nee Wilder) Rheude.
Left to cherish Debbra's memory is her husband, Daniel Thomas Gates Sr.; sons, Daniel Thomas (Jennifer) Gates Jr., David Scott (Sarah) Gates, Christopher Richard (Heather) Gates; grandchildren, Austin, Dillon, Emma, Leah, Jordan, Kylee, Jadyn, Bella, Kylie, Jorden, and Makenze; sisters, Connie (Sean Fields) Wright, Jackie (Robert Jr.) King, and Jennie Rheude; brother, Scott (Angela) Rheude; and brother-in-law, Ed "Worm" Donley.
In addition to her parents, Debbra is preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Donley and her brother, Thomas "Tommy" Rheude.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Rd. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Debbra's memory to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019