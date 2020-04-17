|
Deborah A. Kavanaugh
Ft. Wright - Deborah A. Kavanaugh. Passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Deborah is survived by her brother, Gary Kavanaugh; sister, Karen (David) Mikel; friend, Donna Kavanaugh; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Deborah is also survived by her loving dog, Heidi. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Kenton County Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Middendorf Funeral Home, Ft. Wright assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020