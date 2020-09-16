1/1
Deborah Ann Burden
Deborah Ann Burden

Cold Spring - 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Debbie grew up and lived in Cincinnati most of her life, until she crossed the river to live in Covington and then in Cold Spring, KY. She loved music, dancing, concerts and singing every word right along with every song that made her foot tap, right up until she left us.

Debbie often helped her neighbors and created community through cooking for friends and those in need. She had a generous heart and a playful spirit, always doing her part to create a party or a card game wherever she went. Her persistence and determination enabled her to overcome many struggles and physical challenges throughout her life. Debbie will be great missed and thought of often, especially when that one song comes on that makes you remember when she…

Debbie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Melissa; siblings Rick and Mary; grandchildren Brandon, Abagaile and Dominic; great grandson Nolan; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Josephine, father Willard and siblings Mike and Nancy. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
