Deborah Ann Trusty Rumble



Jacksonville - Deborah Ann Trusty Rumble passed on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, Florida. Debbie was born October 4,1946 in Garret, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Olga Trusty and her husband Harry "Skip" Rumble. Survivors include her brother John Richard Trusty and children Nathan Bates MD (Paige MD), Ronda Garcia MD (Beto), Elizabeth Bates Shelton (Tom), and Julia Green (Raymond); three step-children, Allison Wilker (Tom), Shannon Derenge (Larry), and Millinda Fowles (Jacob). She was the loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 14 step-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.



The funeral arrangements are being handled By Hall Funeral home in Martin, Ky. Burial will be at Allen Cemetery in Allen, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please donate to The Humane Society in her name.









