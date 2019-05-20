|
Deborah Anne Bussard
Cincinnati - Deborah Anne Bussard of Cincinnati Ohio born April 2nd, 1967 passed peacefully on May 17th, 2019. Preceded in death by grandmother Theresa Hangauer and mother in law Evelyn Bussard. Debbie is survived by her loving mother Delores Schwind; husband Alan; daughter Brittany Marie (Joe); granddaughter Irelynn; brother Joe (Tracy) Barker; sister in law Suzanne (Brian) Wilkerson; nieces and nephews Joey, Natasha, Nick, and Sydney; and great niece Skyler. Also remembered by many close friends and family. Visitation will be Tuesday May 18 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave. 45230. Guestbook at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 20, 2019