Deborah Anne Simmons
Elsmere - Deborah Anne Simmons, 66, of Elsmere, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Simmons, Jr.; son, George William Simmons; grandson, Kyle Joseph Simmons; parents, Bobby & Nelia Jones; sisters, Cherie Jones and Patricia Grooms; brother, Michael R. Jones. She is survived by her children, Bobby T. (Brittney) Beasley, Neil (Ande) Beasley, Bob (Tina) Simmons and Mary Beth (Don) Wiehoff; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Robert "Bubba" (Darlene) Jones; daughter-in-law, Candy Simmons; brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Simmons and several nieces & nephews. A memorial gathering and service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 2PM at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel 3227 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020