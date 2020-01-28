Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Anne Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Anne Simmons Obituary
Deborah Anne Simmons

Elsmere - Deborah Anne Simmons, 66, of Elsmere, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Simmons, Jr.; son, George William Simmons; grandson, Kyle Joseph Simmons; parents, Bobby & Nelia Jones; sisters, Cherie Jones and Patricia Grooms; brother, Michael R. Jones. She is survived by her children, Bobby T. (Brittney) Beasley, Neil (Ande) Beasley, Bob (Tina) Simmons and Mary Beth (Don) Wiehoff; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Robert "Bubba" (Darlene) Jones; daughter-in-law, Candy Simmons; brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Simmons and several nieces & nephews. A memorial gathering and service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 2PM at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel 3227 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -