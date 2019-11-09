|
|
Deborah Atkins
Wilder - Deborah Atkins, age 56, was swept into the arms of her Eternal Father on November 4, 2019. Deborah had a caring heart and a wicked sense of humor. She will never be forgotten. Survivors include her Loving Husband Melvin Howard, Beloved Mother of Brandie Fletcher, Nelson Johnson II, Nicholas S. Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Grandmother of Deacon Johnson, Lailah Rachael Grace Whitlow, Kiyamara Hie Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, and Khloe Diana Johnson. She was also a life long animal lover, rescuing, breeding and caring for any animal that seemed to cross her path. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 Noon all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Interment in Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dream House Rescue, 657 N Wayne Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019