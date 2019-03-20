Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Covington - Deborah "Debs" Lee Bitter, 67 of Covington, KY died Sunday, March 17th in her home. She was a homemaker, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her beloved husband, Tim Bitter of Covington; daughters; Alexis & Robert Blackburn, Erica Behymer, Kim Behymer, Son; Travis Pfetzer, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother; Shirley Troughbred, father; Lee Gosney and son; Terry Behymer. A celebration of life for Deborah will be in April. Contact the family for details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
