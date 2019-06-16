|
Deborah Couch Baumhower
Liberty Twp. - Beloved wife of Martin Baumhower for 55 years. Loving mother of Bonnie (Mark) Naylor, Amy (Jeff) Moore, Christy (Shawn) West, James (Kristy) Baumhower, and the late Charles Baumhower. Dear grandmother of Katelyn (Justin) Riley, Rose Naylor, Nicolle Naylor, Nathaniel Moore, Emily Moore, Parker West, Ava West, Waylon Baumhower, Ayden Baumhower, and Hunter Baumhower. Dear great grandmother of Grant Riley. Sister of Cathy (the late Glenn) Schulz and the late Nicoll Couch. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, from 5-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069, on Saturday, June 22, at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter FB. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019