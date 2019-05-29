|
Deborah E. Church
- - Passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after a short but hard-fought battle with lung cancer at the age of 67. She was a telecommunications expert with St. Luke and St. Elizabeth Hospitals for 45 years. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Grover and Virginia Church. She is survived by her dear sister, Karen "Sis" (Rudy) Craig; and was the loving and proud aunt of Elizabeth (Jason) Portwood. Deb especially loved being the dearly beloved great aunt of Katherine Schwartz, Samantha Schwartz, Allison Portwood and Ivey Craig; and she was a good and loyal friend to many. Her body was cremated in accordance with her wishes after cornea and eye donation. A Celebration o f Deb's life will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions suggested to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2019